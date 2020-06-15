Advertisement

First-year coaches face challenges in preparing for baseball and softball seasons

The high school baseball and softball seasons return on Monday. Teams only had two weeks to prepare.
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school sports return in the state of Iowa on Monday with the start of baseball and softball. No high school sports have been played since the end of the boys’ state basketball tournament in mid-March. The spring sports season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Teams only had two weeks to prepare for the season, which presented a challenge for most coaches, especially those in their first year as a head coach or leading a new program.

At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Mike Kuba is entering his first season as the softball head coach. He served as an assistant for seven seasons and was the interim coach last season. Being familiar with the program made the preparations a little easier for Kuba and his staff.

“We’ve been around one another for seven to eight years,” Kuba said. “So to have that put in place has made things a lot easier for us so that we can teach those fundamentals and go over those and not spend as much time on certain things.”

In Solon, it’s a different story. Dave Johnson took over the softball program after spending the previous nine seasons in Central City. He brings in a whole new system and players only had a short period of time to learn everything.

“I think that relationship is still developing," Johnson said. "I think it’s getting better. I think at first they didn’t know how to take me right out of the gate. This week though, I did have to get on them a couple of times. So they saw that side of myself. But overall, I think it’s been a very positive experience.”

For both coaches, COVID-19 prevented them from having a true offseason with their players. They weren’t able to practice and could only hold Zoom meetings. That 10-week period would’ve been beneficial.

“We would’ve had the opportunity to work with our pitchers and catchers during that time," Johnson said. "The pitchers would know all the pitch calls, the catchers would know all of that information as well. And then just to get familiar with the kids and they could get familiar with me.”

“Usually we have about 20 to 30 preseason games in by our first day of practice," Kuba said. "So you’re coaching behind the 8-ball just a little bit. But fortunately, the girls are very excited to be here, they want to be here.”

Jefferson hosts Carlisle on Monday at 5 p.m. Solon opens its season on the road with a doubleheader at West Delaware starting at 6 p.m.

