Advertisement

COVID-19 Update: reported cases and deaths continue to trend down

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public health reported Monday 137 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

As of 10:15 a.m. there have been a total of 24,041 confirmed cases and 652 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of new cases and deaths continue to trend down so far in June.

67 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours. In total 14,431 have been reported to have recovered from the virus.

The state also reported 2,754 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, for a total of 227,409 Iowans tested.

There are currently 197 patients hospitalized. 19 of those were admitted in the last 24 hours. 71 of them are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

News

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

News

Local nurse delivers food to the Marion Police Department

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A nurse in Marion generously delivered food to the Marion Police department on June 12.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa June 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa on June 16 for a lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

Latest News

News

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

News

Cedar Falls City Hall now reopen to the public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Falls City Hall reopened to the public June 15, with regular operating hours.

National News

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

News

Prairie Meadows expects slow return to normal as it reopens June 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
Prairie Meadows is opening its doors today for the first time in nearly 3 months, but staff say guests will notice a lot of changes.

News

Seattle is a young city with a long history of protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
Demonstrators this week staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle after officers withdrew from a police station following violent confrontations. They named it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," demanded broad reforms and have faced blowback from President Donald Trump, who called them anarchist occupiers.

News

Woman faces charges for misleading investigators in the Kejuan Winters murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Detectives in Iowa City say a woman lied to them to throw them off during their investigation of the Kejuan Winters murder case, that occurred back in April.