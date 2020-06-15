COVID-19 Update: reported cases and deaths continue to trend down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public health reported Monday 137 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

As of 10:15 a.m. there have been a total of 24,041 confirmed cases and 652 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of new cases and deaths continue to trend down so far in June.

67 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours. In total 14,431 have been reported to have recovered from the virus.

The state also reported 2,754 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, for a total of 227,409 Iowans tested.

There are currently 197 patients hospitalized. 19 of those were admitted in the last 24 hours. 71 of them are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

