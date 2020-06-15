Advertisement

Cedar Rapids hospitals adjusting visitor policy

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on March 19, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids are lifting some visitor restrictions.

Both hospitals will allow patients to have one visitor at a time, per patient beginning June 15. However, restrictions remain in place for the behavioral health units.

Visitors will follow a screening procedure and will not be allowed if they have any respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both hospitals may change or suspend visiting hours at any time, but will make every effort to communicate the changes.

One exception is end of life care, which are allowed two visitors and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

