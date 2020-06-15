Advertisement

Cedar Falls City Hall now reopen to the public

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls City Hall reopened to the public June 15, with regular operating hours.

City Hall closed on June 12 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says the public may only visit both the upstairs and downstairs front desks. Social distancing markers are on the floor to assist visitors maintain social distancing. Visitors must also wear masks.

The city still encourages residents to conduct business online as much as possible, including services requests, looking up department contact information, COVID-19 resources, and filing police reports.

