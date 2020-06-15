Advertisement

Breezy this week as temperatures gradually warm

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather will be breezy and mostly dry. Temperatures will also gradually warm day-by-day.

We have a partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs on either side of 80 with low humidity. Winds will gust over 20 mph. Tomorrow’s a little warmer with highs in the middle 80s, although the mugginess will still be all right. Wednesday is a few degrees warmer with sunshine and breezes again. Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week as highs push 90, and it’ll be more humid by that time too.

The next rain chance comes with a cold front that comes in Friday into the weekend. It won’t rain all day every single one of those days and we should have a better idea of the details of “when” as we get closer.

