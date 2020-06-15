Advertisement

Atlanta Shooting: Autopsy report lists death as homicide

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three weeks have passed since George Floyd was killed in police custody.

Since then there have been daily protests against police brutality, and a police shooting in Atlanta Friday has sparked more outrage.

A large crowd disrupting traffic on an Atlanta interstate Sunday night.

They’re protesting Friday’s fatal, police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Police found Brooks asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-through. After a sobriety test, an officer tried to arrest him.

Brooks resisted, and there was a scuffle.

Witness video shows Brooks taking a taser from police and surveillance video shows him shooting it toward an officer.

He was then shot by police and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We know he was shot twice in the back," attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, Justin Miller said. "Once in his mid-back and once in his buttocks and those shots ended up killing him.”

An autopsy report lists the 27-year-old’s death as a homicide.

“I watched the interaction with Mr. Brooks, and it broke my heart," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "This is not confrontational.”

The day after the shooting, protesters set fire to the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed and officer Garrett Rolfe, who police say shot Brooks, was terminated. The other officer at the scene is on administrative duty.

In addition to Atlanta, there were calls for police reform in numerous cities, including Washington D.C., New York and Miami.

“These deaths will not be in vain," Mayor Bottoms said. "There’s a movement across this country and it is changing all of our cities.”

CNN reached out to the officers involved in Brooks’ shooting, as well as their union. None could be reached for comment.

Since George Floyd was killed in custody of Minneapolis police, some jurisdictions have banned chokeholds and neck restraints like the one used on him.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

