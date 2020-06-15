Advertisement

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)((Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko))
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges a sentence he rejected as political.

The Moscow City Court on Monday read out the conviction of Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security prison colony.

Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided.

Whelan's brother David said lawyers will appeal the verdict that he denounced as political, adding in a statement that “the court’s decision merely completes the final piece of this broken judicial process.”

“We had hoped that the court might show some independence but, in the end, Russian judges are political, not legal, entities,” the statement said. “We look to the U.S. government to immediately take steps to bring Paul home.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

News

China’s new virus outbreak underscores continued threat

Updated: 24 minutes ago
China’s capital was bracing Monday for a resurgence of the coronavirus after more than 100 new cases were reported in recent days in a city that hadn’t seen a case of local transmission in more than a month.

News

Atlanta Shooting: Autopsy report lists death as homicide

Updated: 36 minutes ago
An autopsy report lists the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks as a homicide.

News

More than 40,000 pounds of beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

Latest News

News

Getting the right amount of fiber in your diet to stay healthy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Getting the right amount of fiber in your diet is important for staying healthy, and there are some easy ways to do it.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Getting the right amount of fiber

Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday 6a newscast recording

Dubuque County

Dubuque protesters emphasize education in combating racism, inequities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Speakers educated the crowd of around 200 people on topics like microaggressions and inequalities in the justice and education systems.

News

Legislature passes abortion waiting period bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

News

Giving health care professionals mental health help during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

News

Waterloo wanting to move ahead on airport work

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording