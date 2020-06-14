Advertisement

Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty.
This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By RUSS BYNUM and ED WHITE, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white Atlanta police officer and the death of another black man found hanging from a tree outside a city hall in California ignited new anti-racism protests over the weekend.

Early Sunday, Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty. On Saturday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks and announced that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force," Bottoms said.

Roughly 150 protesters marched outside the Wendy's restaurant outside where Brooks was shot, reigniting demonstrations that had largely simmered in the Georgia capital nearly three weeks after George Floyd, another black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white.

The Wendy's was set aflame at one point Saturday night, although the fire was out before midnight. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the Wendy's drive thru, failed a sobriety test and was shot in a struggle over a police Taser.

In Palmdale, California, hundreds of people on Saturday marched to demand an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from a tree early Wednesday near city hall. The protesters marched from where the body was found to a sheriff's station, with many carrying signs that said "Justice for Robert Fuller."

Authorities said the death appeared to be a suicide, but an autopsy was planned. The city said there were no outdoor cameras that could have recorded what happened.

Fuller's death has brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Palmdale. A sheriff's spokeswoman, Jodi Miller, told Victor Valley News foul play was not suspected in 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch's death but the man's family said they were concerned it will be ruled a suicide to avoid further attention.

Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner Saturday who left part of his fortune to New Orleans’ schools and then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it down the banks into the water.

The toppling of the bust of John McDonogh was yet another episode in the rapidly unfolding movement to take down Confederate statues in the U.S. and reassess monuments to historical figures worldwide.

Also Saturday, members of the Clemson University football team led hundreds of demonstrators on the school's campus in South Carolina. The march came a day after Clemson trustees voted to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun.

European protesters sought to show solidarity with their American counterparts and to confront bias in their own countries on Sunday. The demonstrations also posed a challenge to policies intended to limit crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Milan, Italy, protesters scrawled ''rapist'' and ''racist'' in Italian on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony on the horn of Africa in the 1930s. The statue of Indro Montanelli, inside a Milan park that bears his name, has been a flashpoint in Italy's Black Lives Matter protests.

In Germany, protesters in Berlin on Sunday planned a 9-kilometer (5 ½-mile) chain in a message against racism, among a range of other causes. Demonstrators were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a "ribbon of solidarity" that stretched southeast from the Brandenburg Gate to the Neukoelln neighborhood.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia, and White reported from Detroit. Associated Press writers Geir Moulson in Berlin, Colleen Barry in Milan and Rebecca Santana in New Orleans also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

At least 7 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests

Updated: 19 minutes ago
At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

National News

Floridians mark Trump’s 74th birthday with flotillas, caravans

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s 74th birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas, and parades throughout his adopted home state.

News

Voting rights activists glad less-restrictive absentee voting bill passed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
500pm newscast recording

National News

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press
Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters seeking to avoid mass transit, and families going stir crazy during the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in bicycle sales.

Latest News

National News

Police investigate hanging death of black man in California; 2nd in 2 weeks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

National News

South Korea urges North to uphold deals amid rising animosities

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press
South Korea on Sunday convened an emergency security meeting and urged North Korea to uphold reconciliation agreements, hours after the North threatened to demolish a liaison office and take military action against its rival.

National News

Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
Major League Baseball appears headed to its shortest season since the 1870s.

Iowa

New COVID-19 deaths at lowest point in weeks while hospitalizations increase slightly

Updated: 1 hours ago
New cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus stayed relatively consistent with recent trends, according to new data on Sunday morning, while newly reported deaths reached their lowest point in weeks.

National News

GOP congressman who officiated gay wedding loses candidacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A freshman Virginia GOP congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party’s nomination.

Iowa

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning.