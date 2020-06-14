Advertisement

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

FILE-In this May 20, 2020 photo, a bicyclist wears a pandemic mask while riding in Portland, Maine. A bicycle rush kicked off mid-March around the time countries were shutting their borders, businesses were closing and stay-at-home orders were being imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic in which millions have been infected and nearly 400,000 have died.
FILE-In this May 20, 2020 photo, a bicyclist wears a pandemic mask while riding in Portland, Maine. A bicycle rush kicked off mid-March around the time countries were shutting their borders, businesses were closing and stay-at-home orders were being imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic in which millions have been infected and nearly 400,000 have died.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By DAVID SHARP and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters seeking to avoid mass transit, and families going stir crazy during the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in bicycle sales.

In the U.S., bicycle aisles at mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have been swept clean, and independent shops are doing a brisk business and are selling out of low- to mid-range “family” bikes.

The trend is mirrored around the globe, as cities better known for car-clogged streets install bike lanes to accommodate surging interest in cycling.

The shortage will take some weeks, maybe months, to resolve itself, particularly in the U.S., which relies on China for virtually all of its bicycles.

