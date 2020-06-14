Only one death from COVID-19 reported since Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus stayed relatively consistent with recent trends, according to new data on Sunday morning, while newly reported deaths reached their lowest point in weeks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 349 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported by state and private labs in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases of the disease since the pandemic began now stands at 23,904. 14,364 people are considered recovered, a change of 58 since Saturday morning.

One death from the illness was reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 651. While Sundays have often had lower numbers of reported deaths in recent weeks, this is the lowest increase in several weeks.

203 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of five since Saturday. This is the first net increase in total hospitalizations since May 26. Of those hospitalized, 77 are in intensive care units, an increase of two. 47 patients are on ventilators, an increase of four.

5,691 total COVID-19 tests were reported since Saturday morning for a positive rate of 6.1% during that time period. 224,655 tests have been processed by state and private labs.

