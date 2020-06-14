Advertisement

New Iowa Poll shows Greenfield with slight edge over Ernst

Republican Senator Joni Ernst and 2020 Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield
Republican Senator Joni Ernst and 2020 Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield(Ernst and Greenfield Campaigns)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll since the June 2 primary shows Republican Senator Joni Ernst trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield by three percentage points.

The poll, which was released Saturday evening, shows 46% of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the election were held today. 43% say they would back Ernst.

Breaking down the survey even further, Greenfield leads 71% to 19% among respondents without a religious affiliation, 55% to 34% for respondents who live in cities, and 54% to 34% among female respondents.

Ernst leads among women between the ages of 35 and 54 by a 47% to 41% margin. Greenfield leads 46% to 40% among those 35 and younger and 50% to 42% among those age 65 and older.

Senator Ernst’s support is strong in rural Iowa and with men. 56% of respondents living in rural Iowa back Ernst compared to 32% for Greenfield. 53% of men say they support Ernst compared to 37% for Greenfield.

The poll was conducted June 7-10 by Selzer & Co. for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points for the questions asked of 801 Iowa adults and 3.8 percentage points for the questions asked of 674 likely voters in the 2020 general election.

