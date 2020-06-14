Local DJ planning new prom event for Class of 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A Cedar Rapids DJ is trying to bring back prom for area high school seniors who missed out on end of the year events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DJ Clife Estores with Clife DJ Company is no stranger to high school proms. For years, Estores has worked proms across eastern Iowa. When schools started calling him in March to cancel their bookings over Covid-19 concerns, Estores said he felt sad for students, knowing how important the dance is to many of them.

He’s planning and hosting #SAVETHEPROM on July 10th at Veteran’s Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. He said the venue will be transformed from top to bottom, have professional photographers for prom photos, and be hosted by a local radio host. Students from the Class of 2020 in corridor high schools are invited.

“It lit up their eyes, like you know please, yes do that please. So, when heard a lot of great feedback from kids, I didn’t hear any no’s from them. That actually inspired me,” Estores said.

He said a student helped come up with the prom’s theme, Red Carpet Masquerade Ball. He said this way, students can feel more secure at the dance while wearing masks.

“The cool thing is kids can still wear their masks. I tell them be creative, put some designs on your mask, if you want to put like batman mask or whatever, you can be creative. If you want to be in uniform with your classmates and friends, being able to wear a mask can still help you be safe while having fun, Estores said.

He said police and adult chaperons will also be present. To learn more, visit here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.