Advertisement

Local DJ planning new prom event for Class of 2020

A Cedar Rapids DJ is planning a prom event for the Class of 2020 after high school proms were canceled due to Covid-19.
A Cedar Rapids DJ is planning a prom event for the Class of 2020 after high school proms were canceled due to Covid-19.(Clife Estores, Clife DJ Company)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A Cedar Rapids DJ is trying to bring back prom for area high school seniors who missed out on end of the year events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DJ Clife Estores with Clife DJ Company is no stranger to high school proms. For years, Estores has worked proms across eastern Iowa. When schools started calling him in March to cancel their bookings over Covid-19 concerns, Estores said he felt sad for students, knowing how important the dance is to many of them.

He’s planning and hosting #SAVETHEPROM on July 10th at Veteran’s Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. He said the venue will be transformed from top to bottom, have professional photographers for prom photos, and be hosted by a local radio host. Students from the Class of 2020 in corridor high schools are invited.

“It lit up their eyes, like you know please, yes do that please. So, when heard a lot of great feedback from kids, I didn’t hear any no’s from them. That actually inspired me,” Estores said.

He said a student helped come up with the prom’s theme, Red Carpet Masquerade Ball. He said this way, students can feel more secure at the dance while wearing masks.

“The cool thing is kids can still wear their masks. I tell them be creative, put some designs on your mask, if you want to put like batman mask or whatever, you can be creative. If you want to be in uniform with your classmates and friends, being able to wear a mask can still help you be safe while having fun, Estores said.

He said police and adult chaperons will also be present. To learn more, visit here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over racially biased treatment by police.

News

City of Waterloo to hold public hearing on Waterloo Regional Airport projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Waterloo is looking to move forward on its improvement projects at the airport.

National News

Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM and ED WHITE, Associated Press
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white Atlanta police officer and the death of another black man found hanging from a tree outside a city hall in California ignited new anti-racism protests over the weekend.

National News

At least 7 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

Latest News

National News

Floridians mark Trump’s 74th birthday with flotillas, caravans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s 74th birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas, and parades throughout his adopted home state.

News

Voting rights activists glad less-restrictive absentee voting bill passed

Updated: 5 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

National News

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press
Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters seeking to avoid mass transit, and families going stir crazy during the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in bicycle sales.

National News

Police investigate hanging death of black man in California; 2nd in 2 weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

National News

South Korea urges North to uphold deals amid rising animosities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press
South Korea on Sunday convened an emergency security meeting and urged North Korea to uphold reconciliation agreements, hours after the North threatened to demolish a liaison office and take military action against its rival.

National News

Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Major League Baseball appears headed to its shortest season since the 1870s.