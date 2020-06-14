Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

IOWA LEGISLATURE-ABORTION

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning. The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights. Legislators planned to return to the Capitol later Sunday as they push to adjourn the session, which had been put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP-BKC-DRAKE-MURPHY-SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Coach told Drake player to lie after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement.The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday.

MOTHER KILLED-CHARGES

Man sues state, investigator over handling of mother's death

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man acquitted of killing his mother is suing the state, its public safety department and a criminal investigator. The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Jason Carter claims in the petition filed Thursday in Marion County that a state investigator spread false information about him while handling the June 2015 death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter to turn his family against him. He also alleges that the investigator ignored evidence clearing his name. A spokeswoman with the public safety department declined to comment Friday, citing ongoing litigation.

XGR-IOWA LEGISLATURE-RACIAL JUSTICE

Amid 'Black Lives Matter' chants, Reynolds signs police bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a package of police reforms only hours after lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation. Before signing the bill Friday, Reynolds praised lawmakers who quickly approved the bill Thursday night after debating it simultaneously in the House and Senate. She also thanked protesters who took to the streets to make clear the need for the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Provisions include restrictions on the use of choke holds and additional options to prosecute officers. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stood with a bipartisan group of legislators as Reynolds signed the bill.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STOCKPILE

Iowa buys 1 million non-medical masks from GOP donor's firm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has purchased 1 million face masks through a Republican campaign vendor that will be used by some health care workers despite labels that warn they aren’t intended for medical purposes or hospitals. Iowa’s executive branch last month agreed to buy the reusable cotton masks from Competitive Edge, Inc. for $1.07 apiece. The $1.32 million contract was awarded to bolster the state’s personal protective equipment supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was Iowa’s fourth emergency purchase order with the Des Moines company owned by David Greenspon, a GOP donor whose firm has long sold promotional items to Republican campaigns.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah and Oregon have hit the pause button, putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. But there is no turning back in such states as Texas, Arkansas and Arizona despite flashing warning signs there, too. One by one, states are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. And many governors are coming down on the side of jobs, even though an Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.