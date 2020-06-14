Advertisement

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans.
FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over racially biased treatment by police.

Republicans pushed through, with no chance for public input, amendments creating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and another Democrats say will hinder the ability of some voters to use mail-in ballots.

Lawmakers swiftly passed a measure proposed by Democrats that restricts police use of chokeholds and makes other policing changes.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ own party denied her a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of tens of thousands of felons.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

