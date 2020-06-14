Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning.

The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.

Legislators planned to return to the Capitol later Sunday as they push to adjourn the session, which had been put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

