IA Lottery
IA Lottery
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-16-26-29-40, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(three, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-2-8
(seven, two, eight)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
5-7-9-9
(five, seven, nine, nine)
0-4-3-3
(zero, four, three, three)
02-12-32-50-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(two, twelve, thirty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)