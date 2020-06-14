Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement.The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man acquitted of killing his mother is suing the state, its public safety department and a criminal investigator. The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Jason Carter claims in the petition filed Thursday in Marion County that a state investigator spread false information about him while handling the June 2015 death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter to turn his family against him. He also alleges that the investigator ignored evidence clearing his name. A spokeswoman with the public safety department declined to comment Friday, citing ongoing litigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a package of police reforms only hours after lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation. Before signing the bill Friday, Reynolds praised lawmakers who quickly approved the bill Thursday night after debating it simultaneously in the House and Senate. She also thanked protesters who took to the streets to make clear the need for the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Provisions include restrictions on the use of choke holds and additional options to prosecute officers. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stood with a bipartisan group of legislators as Reynolds signed the bill.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has purchased 1 million face masks through a Republican campaign vendor that will be used by some health care workers despite labels that warn they aren’t intended for medical purposes or hospitals. Iowa’s executive branch last month agreed to buy the reusable cotton masks from Competitive Edge, Inc. for $1.07 apiece. The $1.32 million contract was awarded to bolster the state’s personal protective equipment supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was Iowa’s fourth emergency purchase order with the Des Moines company owned by David Greenspon, a GOP donor whose firm has long sold promotional items to Republican campaigns.