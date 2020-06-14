Floridians mark Trump’s 74th birthday with flotillas, caravans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s 74th birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas, and parades throughout his adopted home state.

In Palm Beach County, home of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles, and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.

An anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county on Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville.

