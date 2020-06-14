City of Waterloo to hold public hearing on Waterloo Regional Airport projects

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo is looking to move forward on its improvement projects at the airport.

On Monday, the council is holding a public hearing on projects at the Waterloo Regional Airport, which are expected to cost more than $4 million. The largest expense at more than $3 million is for pavement reconstruction, as well as tree removal in several locations.

Some of the other projects are to remove mold in one of the hangars and re-carpet the lobby.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. Those wishing to comment are encouraged to reach out to the City Clerk’s office for information to phone into the Zoom meeting.

