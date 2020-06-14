Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art reopens to public

Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is open once again -- after being shut down for three months during this Pandemic.

People could once again browse the exhibits in downtown Cedar Rapids. Also, as part of the re-opening, the museum extended it’s exhibition, “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens.” Staff say there is plenty of room throughout the museum so people can easily practice social distancing.

“We have a wonderful opportunity here to be socially distant and see wonderful works of art at the same time. We have several thousand square feet, 50 thousand, if we needed it. We could accommodate 375 people but that’s usually not the case,” said Executive Director Sean Ulmer.

Everyone inside the building is required to wear face masks. People can purchase a disposable face mask for one dollar at the museum.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

New Iowa Poll shows Greenfield with slight edge over Ernst

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The first Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll since the June 2 primary shows Republican Senator Joni Ernst trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield by three percentage points.

News

UI Boating Injury

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Iowa says their junior defensive back,Jack Koerner, on the football team received injuries during a watercraft accident Friday.

News

Pools and Farmers Markets reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
The town of Independence hosted its first full farmer's market of the season. In Waterloo, the Byrnes Park Pool opened for swimmers.

News

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is open again after being shut down for three months during this Pandemic.

Latest News

News

Waterloo Shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Waterloo police are currently investigating a shooting that potentially injured two people.

News

Dubuque Fatal Crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
One person is dead after a crash in Dubuque county.

Linn County

Woman and teen injured in crash north of Mount Vernon

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Mount Vernon.

Iowa

Farmer killed in Jackson County accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
A rural Maquoketa farmer was killed after being run over by a tractor Saturday afternoon.

Iowa

Lawsuit: Drake player told to lie by coach after shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police.

News

People hopeful as some pools, farmers markets return to ‘normal’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The Brynes Park Pool opened Saturday for swimmers. One visitor says she'll keep her distance, but it helps her see the light at the end of the tunnel following the Covid-19 pandemic.