Cedar Rapids Museum of Art reopens to public

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is open once again -- after being shut down for three months during this Pandemic.

People could once again browse the exhibits in downtown Cedar Rapids. Also, as part of the re-opening, the museum extended it’s exhibition, “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens.” Staff say there is plenty of room throughout the museum so people can easily practice social distancing.

“We have a wonderful opportunity here to be socially distant and see wonderful works of art at the same time. We have several thousand square feet, 50 thousand, if we needed it. We could accommodate 375 people but that’s usually not the case,” said Executive Director Sean Ulmer.

Everyone inside the building is required to wear face masks. People can purchase a disposable face mask for one dollar at the museum.

