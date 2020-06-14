Breezy winds stick around, as do pleasant temperatures for one more day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a pleasant evening to wrap up Sunday, with temperatures and humidity both remaining comfortable with occasionally breezy conditions.

Monday won’t change all that much for us, with just a slight increase in temperatures and a few more clouds overall. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

After that, warmer air surges into the Midwest, pushing highs well into the 80s through Thursday. Some 90s are likely in some spots during that time, as well. More moisture eventually joins the heat, and along with a frontal boundary will set the stage for some shower and storm chances to return on Friday through the weekend. There will be dry times in there, especially during the afternoon, but some decent rainfall totals could also materialize during that time.

Temperatures cool slightly toward the start of the following week.

