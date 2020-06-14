Advertisement

American Rivers Conference hopeful for football

American Rivers Conference Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen gives an update on the 2020 football season.
American Rivers Conference Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen gives an update on the 2020 football season.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Each day, there are small signs of college football coming back.

This week, some Iowa and Northern Iowa players returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Iowa State players are expected to report on Monday. The hope is that the fall season won’t be canceled after the winter championships and spring sports seasons were canceled because of COVID-19.

“The Iowa alums and the Iowa State alums, they can’t imagine a school year without athletics on their campuses; it’s the same for us," said American Rivers Conference Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen.

Student-athletes in the A-R-C won’t be able to return to campus until early August. The conference released a statement last month saying it intends to not only have a season for fall sports, but for all sports in the 2020-21 academic year. Yrigoyen says the plan is to have a full conference schedule and a full conference tournament, but there are still several issues that need to be addressed by the NCAA, including non-conference competition and start dates.

“We just wanted to communicate that to our community that we’re doing everything possible to make sure that a meaningful, robust, Division III student-athlete experience is our goal for the fall of 2020," Yrigoyen said.

Several schools are having to make cuts to their athletic budgets because of COVID-19, including the elimination of some programs. For the A-R-C, the budget impact is different compared to schools like Iowa and Iowa State.

“Division I is looking at this as a money issue in a way to support their programs,” Yrigoyen said. “We’re very tuition-driven. We’re very enrollment-driven. If our athletes don’t know that we’re going to have some sort of athletic experience for them, you know, will they come back?”

The football season for the A-R-C is scheduled to start on Sept. 5, and the hope is that date holds firm.

“It’s something that we can all unify around at the Division III level, and so, for different reasons than the bigger schools, we just feel that we need to do everything we can to make this happen,” Yrigoyen said.

