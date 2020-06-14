A couple of showers early, otherwise great weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday will be a really nice way to wrap up the weekend, with continued pleasant humidity and temperatures just a tick below normal.

Expect breezy east-southeast winds once again, at times gusting to 25 mph or more. An isolated shower is possible for some in the morning, but then we’ll be left with partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

Monday turns a few degrees warmer across the area as winds become more southerly but stay on the breezy side. Expect upper 70s to low 80s.

That warming trend continues toward the middle of the week with widespread upper 80s and some low 90s expected with an increase in humidity. The pattern turns a bit more active toward the end of the 9-day forecast as shower and storm chances return for the end of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures cool, as well, back into the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.