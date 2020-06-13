Woman and teen injured in crash north of Mount Vernon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Mount Vernon.

Deputies say 44-year-old Shannon Stout of Mount Vernon was headed south on Springville Road when she lost control of the car she was driving, went into a ditch and hit a power pole.

Stout was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by ambulance with serious injuries. Deputies believe she will recover.

The 13-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries. She is also expected to recover.

The accident remains under investigation.

