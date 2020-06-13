Two people walk into Waterloo hospital with gunshot wounds
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Avenue and Edwards Street. Authorities believe the shooting injured two people.
Police said someone with non-life threatening gunshot wounds walked into Allen hospital a little before midnight with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Then, a little before 3:30 AM, another person walked in with bullet injuries.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.