Two people walk into Waterloo hospital with gunshot wounds

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Avenue and Edwards Street. Authorities believe the shooting injured two people.

Police said someone with non-life threatening gunshot wounds walked into Allen hospital a little before midnight with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Then, a little before 3:30 AM, another person walked in with bullet injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

