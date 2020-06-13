Protesters end the week with night of peaceful marching through Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Demonstrators once again took to the streets Friday in Iowa City to protest the death of George Floyd and racism.

The demonstration began early Friday evening at the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest with several speeches before protesters began marching through the city. At one point, protesters gathered outside the home of Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague. Protesters have gathered and marched through Iowa City for more than a week.

The protest organizers - a called “The Iowa Freedom Riders” - called on the city council to meet the demands the group released earlier this week. The city council held a special work session on Tuesday to start addressing the demands. But the Iowa Freedom Riders said they’d continue to protest until action has been taken.

Largely peaceful protests in Iowa City have taken place for more than a week, though there have been multiple incidents of spraypaint vandalism. The march on Wednesday, June 3, ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and flash bangs on the crowd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80, a move that Mayor Bruce Teague later condemned.

Protesters said they would be back out again Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.