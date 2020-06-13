People hopeful as some pools, farmers markets return to ‘normal’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The town of Independence hosted its first full farmers market of the season, with no limitations on what could be sold and Saturday in Waterloo, the Byrnes Park Pool opened for swimmers.

“I am excited that finally some normalcy is coming back,” Tricia Leninger of Waterloo says before swimming laps at Byrnes Park Pool. “I know it’s a new normal and I always have to keep that in mind as far as keeping myself safe and more importantly others in mind, but I think with responsibility that can be accomplished.”

As the risk for Covid-19 still exists, Leninger said as places like public pools open back up, she feels hopeful.

“I tell you what, swimming and getting outside is something that has certainly lifted my spirits a lot and to feel that there is some normalcy there is some light at the end of the tunnel” she said.

At the Independence Farmers Market there are fewer vendors than in the past, but the market’s president, Mariana Lawrence said that may also be because it’s early in the season.

“And we have seen new faces that we haven’t seen before and I think that’s because there is nothing else to do and they want to get out and do something,” Lawrence said.

Stands are also spaced further apart and shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask, something Jamie Knebel and her family said is a personal responsibly people should now practice when getting back into the community.

“I would rather be safe than sorry, I mean it’s not that big of a deal just wear a mask,” Knebel said. “Just walking down and talking to some of the vendors, it’s like, we are just all happy to be out and out of the house and social distancing is easier when there is less people.”

Back at the pool, Leininger said it’s still important to take precautions, but opening back up seems like a good step forward.

“Time will tell, but I think for everybody’s spirits, it’s something that will be a success and I think will be worth the effort.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.