Advertisement

People hopeful as some pools, farmers markets return to ‘normal’

A worker prepares for the first day of swimmers at Brynes Park Pool in Waterloo on Saturday, June 13th, 2020.
A worker prepares for the first day of swimmers at Brynes Park Pool in Waterloo on Saturday, June 13th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The town of Independence hosted its first full farmers market of the season, with no limitations on what could be sold and Saturday in Waterloo, the Byrnes Park Pool opened for swimmers.

“I am excited that finally some normalcy is coming back,” Tricia Leninger of Waterloo says before swimming laps at Byrnes Park Pool. “I know it’s a new normal and I always have to keep that in mind as far as keeping myself safe and more importantly others in mind, but I think with responsibility that can be accomplished.”

As the risk for Covid-19 still exists, Leninger said as places like public pools open back up, she feels hopeful.

“I tell you what, swimming and getting outside is something that has certainly lifted my spirits a lot and to feel that there is some normalcy there is some light at the end of the tunnel” she said.

At the Independence Farmers Market there are fewer vendors than in the past, but the market’s president, Mariana Lawrence said that may also be because it’s early in the season.

“And we have seen new faces that we haven’t seen before and I think that’s because there is nothing else to do and they want to get out and do something,” Lawrence said.

Stands are also spaced further apart and shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask, something Jamie Knebel and her family said is a personal responsibly people should now practice when getting back into the community.

“I would rather be safe than sorry, I mean it’s not that big of a deal just wear a mask,” Knebel said. “Just walking down and talking to some of the vendors, it’s like, we are just all happy to be out and out of the house and social distancing is easier when there is less people.”

Back at the pool, Leininger said it’s still important to take precautions, but opening back up seems like a good step forward.

“Time will tell, but I think for everybody’s spirits, it’s something that will be a success and I think will be worth the effort.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Woman and teen injured in crash north of Mount Vernon

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Mount Vernon.

Iowa

Farmer killed in Jackson County accident

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A rural Maquoketa farmer was killed after being run over by a tractor Saturday afternoon.

Iowa

Lawsuit: Drake player told to lie by coach after shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police.

News

Two people walk into Waterloo hospital with gunshot wounds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Avenue and Edwards Street.

Latest News

Dubuque County

One person killed in Dubuque County crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
One person was killed in a Dubuque County crash Friday afternoon.

Johnson County

Protesters end the week with night of peaceful marching through Iowa City

Updated: 19 hours ago
Demonstrators once again took to the streets Friday in Iowa City to protest the death of George Floyd and racism.

News

Iowa City Friday night march

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Iowa City Friday night march

Iowa

Iowa House revises Senate’s absentee ballot bill

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
The Iowa House easily passed a revised version to a controversial bill limiting automatically mailing out absentee ballot request forms.

Dubuque County

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium opens new summer exhibition

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is opening its new "Robot Zoo" summer exhibition after having to postpone it because of COVID-19.

Iowa

Dubuque Police Chief reacts to new police reform package

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said the new state law is an important step for the community, but he has criticism of the way it came together.