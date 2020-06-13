One person killed in Dubuque County crash

KEY WEST, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a Dubuque County crash Friday afternoon.

The Dubuque Police Department said it happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151/61 at Lake Eleanor Road in Key West. One person as pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a Dubuque-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

