Nice weather rolls right into Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on nice weather conditions to continue right into tonight. While there may be a sprinkle overnight, that’s about it. Many will stay dry and lows will fall comfortably to the upper 40s over northeast Iowa to mid-50s farther southwest.

Tomorrow, temperatures will warm well into the 70s alongside breezy conditions in the afternoon. Once again, humidity will be spectacularly low! A slight chance of a shower exists Monday as a warm front lifts over the area, though like today, many will stay dry again.

Much of next week will be warm with highs returning to around 90 from Tuesday through Thursday.

