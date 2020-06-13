National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium opens new summer exhibition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is opening its new summer exhibition Saturday after having to postpone it because of COVID-19.

The exhibition, called “Robot Zoo”, features eight large animal robots.

These robots mimic real-life animal characteristics, like how a chameleon changes colors and how a giant squid propels itself in the water.

The exhibit also includes hands-on activities for children and adults, which is something that many other places have been avoiding because of the coronavirus.

Wendy Scardino, the museum’s marketing and communications director, said they are taking precautions.

“We are offering gloves to those guests who come on site and would prefer the use of gloves while they see the exhibit,” she said. “We did not want to take away from all of the interactivity of the exhibit so we wanted to provide a way to be able to safely experience it.”

Scardino said they are ready to switch gears if necessary.

“We have had a very phased reopening plan and so this is moving into a phase where we are allowing for a little bit more touch, a little bit more experience,” she mentioned. “We are prepared at any moment to backtrack if we need to, but we are very excited to move forward and allow for more opportunities like this.”

The exhibit will be open to the public through September 7.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.