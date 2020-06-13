Advertisement

Iowa junior defensive back seriously injured in boating accident

Jack Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a watercraft injury at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) reacts after Iowa recovered a fumble during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) reacts after Iowa recovered a fumble during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)(Orlando Ramirez | AP)
By Michael OBrien
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack Koerner, a junior defensive back on the Iowa Hawkeye football team, suffered serious injuries after being involved in a watercraft accident at the Lake of the Ozarks on Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, Koerner was transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP03/AccidentDetailsAction?ACC_RPT_NUM=200269285

Koerner was one of five people involved in the accident. Three people left without any reported injuries while Cole Coffin, 21, was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department released the following statement Saturday morning.

We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group - was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner started 11 games for the Hawkeyes last season and was poised to enter the 2020 season as a starting defensive back.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

