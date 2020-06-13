Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Coach Kirk Ferentz and three of his players say the Iowa football team took a big step toward improving its lines of communication in the week since the program was hit with allegations of systemic racism. Players returned to campus to begin voluntary workouts and spent two days with coaches voicing concerns about the program’s culture. Ferentz says the meetings were raw and emotional and that players did most of the talking. Former players accused strength coach Chris Doyle of bullying and making racist comments. He remains on paid administrative leave.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Last week, members of the Missouri football team marched from The Columns on campus to downtown Columbia in protest of racial injustice. The idea came from sophomore safety Martez Manuel, but it quickly gained the support of new coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. The march culminated with a moment of silence for George Floyd, the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, and more than 60 people registered to vote. It came five years after protests over racial issues on campus led to the ouster of the system president and the chancellor of the school's flagship campus.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have long valued high school prospects, but a run of them have failed to pan out. So the past few drafts have been full of college pitchers, and that trend continued with the first-round selection of Texas A&M standout Asa Lacy. Now, the Royals have a farm system stocked with pitchers that could hit the majors in just a couple of years, and could form the backbone for a team trying to return to the World Series after back-to-back appearances in 2014 and '15.