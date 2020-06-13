Advertisement

Father’s Day Weather History

A look at weather records set on Father's Day.
A look at weather records set on Father's Day.
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Father’s Day is just a week away. Here’s a look back at the past five Father’s Day and what weather was in Cedar Rapids.

On average, highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s for the middle to end of June. Last year, the high temperature on Father’s Day in Cedar Rapids was 71 degrees. In 2018, temperatures were above average at 92 degrees.

Temperatures were in the upper 70s in 2017. In 2016, the high temperature were hot again at 89 degrees. Highs were in the low 80s in 2015.

The record high for the holiday is 93 degrees, which happened in 1988. Our coolest high temperature on Father’s Day was 62 in 1974.

In the past five years, Father’s Day has stayed completely dry. In 2014, only trace amounts of rain were recorded. The highest amount of rainfall on Father’s Day was 1.33″, which fell in 1990.

