Farmer killed in Jackson County accident

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural Maquoketa farmer was killed after being run over by a tractor Saturday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Stephen Lee Miller was filling a tank on a fertilizer applicator at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the tractor that was hooked to the applicator slipped into gear as Miller was waiting for the tank to fill.

Investigators say the tractor and applicator ran over Miller and then hit a machine shed.

Miller was pronounced dead on the scene.

