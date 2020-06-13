Advertisement

Dubuque Police Chief reacts to new police reform package

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday
People in Dubuque gathered last week to protest racial injustice and demand police accountability.(KCRG)
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said the new police reform package signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds is a necessary first step into police accountability, but he has criticism about the process.

Dalsing wished more members of law enforcement were asked to give their input.

“We were not asked for a lot of input in this,” he said. “There were some folks behind the scenes who said. ‘This is what’s going to happen.’”

Dalsing said one of the measures mandates the academy to produce equity training for police departments. He thinks that is a big load to put on the academy.

According to Dalsing, a small staff and division would have to train agencies in 99 different counties.

The chief said something similar happened years ago with mental health, where the academy was in charge of putting up mental health curriculum and, he said, became overwhelmed immediately.

“It is one of those parts where the intention was good on behalf of the state, but they really did not think a lot of these extra steps and certainly did not get input from local agencies,” he said.

However, he recognized this is an important step for the community they serve.

In terms of how the new state law might affect the Dubuque Police Department, Dalsing said the impact would be minimal.

“The city of Dubuque is always going to be progressive and we are going to be ahead of the curve,” he said. “We are going to be meeting with the folks in our community and see what they need as change.”

