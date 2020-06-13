Advertisement

Cooler conditions to start the weekend.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A backdoor cold front ushered in the easterly wind for our Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. Along with some clouds, there is a chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Most areas do stay dry as our atmosphere does not have much moisture to work with. Sunday looks spectacular as the middle to upper 70s return. This sets the stage for a warm-up to near 90 by Tuesday.

