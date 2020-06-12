Advertisement

With cancellations of Iowa State Fair and others, Johnson County 4H working on plan provide “educational showcase opportunity”

Natalie Young leads Irving the llama on a leash at her family farm in Iowa City on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Natalie Young leads Irving the llama on a leash at her family farm in Iowa City on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With this week’s cancellation of the Iowa State Fair, 4-H members are still hoping to showcase all they have been working on this year.

Many county fairs have already announced plans to either cancel or significantly change plans this summer, due to fears of the novel coronavirus pandemic- but some members and 4-H leaders are still holding out hope they might get one more chance.

Take Natalie Young for example; the soon-to-be Iowa State Cyclone knows animals. She takes care of them, learning on the family farm, and she is has a leadership role in the Johnson County 4-H.

Due to the pandemic, Young’s ninth and final season is on hold for now, at risk of being fully canceled.

“So at first we were sort of thinking: ‘well we’ll just push it off until next month, maybe we can plan something and still make it happen,’" Young said. "but I think that in the back of our minds we all sort of knew that it was not going to really take the shape that we had hoped for it.”

Last month, organizers of the Johnson County Fair announced this year’s public event wouldn’t happen this summer. As state fair staff consider the possibility of 4-H and F-F-A events, Johnson County is taking a close look at what it would take to still hold 4-H events locally.

“The public portion is canceled," said Kate Yoder, the County Youth Coordinator for Johnson County Extension and Outreach. "But staff and volunteers and our extension council are working really hard to be able to give an educational showcase opportunity.”

Meaning for those like Young in Johnson County, they could get at least one more shot to show off their hard work.

“It teaches us to be resilient and think outside of the box and figure out new, innovative ways to be able to give our 4-H’ers a positive experience,” Yoder said.

Yoder says that creativity and tenacity have led members like Young in important life lessons, something Young backs up.

“It’s helped me to learn a lot about what I’m passionate in, and explore those areas more,” Young said.

And that allows students like Young to look forward to what comes next.

“Even though we might not be able to bring all those things into play, there’s still so much that you can learn throughout the rest of the year and behind the scenes,” Young said.

Even if it may not have been the ending they expected, it may prove to be an ending worthwhile.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

University of Iowa sticks with original fall calendar

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The University of Iowa has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus.

Johnson County

UIHC nurses union rejects pay cut, freeze on raises in response to COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The union that represents about 4,000 nurses at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics rejects a request to forego raises and take pay cuts to help offset hospital losses from COVID-19.

National News

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Utah and Oregon put any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases

National News

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.

Latest News

National News

Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention.

National News

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

Linn County

Kernels plan Fourth of July Fireworks in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
With the Freeedom Festival calling off fireworks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have stepped up to ensure there will be fireworks on the Fourth of July in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

Hawkeye players, coach say team is united in change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Hawkeye football players described a united team with a changing energy as the Iowa football program deals with allegations of racial disparities in the treatment of black athletes.

Iowa

Governor Reynolds signs police reform package

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a police reform package just a day after it was introduced and unanimously passed the Iowa legislature.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police detail policies, reform plans in response to protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Cedar Rapids police and city leaders explained policies already in place and laid out plans for reforms in response to protests calling for change after the death of George Floyd.