With cancellations of Iowa State Fair and others, Johnson County 4H working on plan provide “educational showcase opportunity”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With this week’s cancellation of the Iowa State Fair, 4-H members are still hoping to showcase all they have been working on this year.

Many county fairs have already announced plans to either cancel or significantly change plans this summer, due to fears of the novel coronavirus pandemic- but some members and 4-H leaders are still holding out hope they might get one more chance.

Take Natalie Young for example; the soon-to-be Iowa State Cyclone knows animals. She takes care of them, learning on the family farm, and she is has a leadership role in the Johnson County 4-H.

Due to the pandemic, Young’s ninth and final season is on hold for now, at risk of being fully canceled.

“So at first we were sort of thinking: ‘well we’ll just push it off until next month, maybe we can plan something and still make it happen,’" Young said. "but I think that in the back of our minds we all sort of knew that it was not going to really take the shape that we had hoped for it.”

Last month, organizers of the Johnson County Fair announced this year’s public event wouldn’t happen this summer. As state fair staff consider the possibility of 4-H and F-F-A events, Johnson County is taking a close look at what it would take to still hold 4-H events locally.

“The public portion is canceled," said Kate Yoder, the County Youth Coordinator for Johnson County Extension and Outreach. "But staff and volunteers and our extension council are working really hard to be able to give an educational showcase opportunity.”

Meaning for those like Young in Johnson County, they could get at least one more shot to show off their hard work.

“It teaches us to be resilient and think outside of the box and figure out new, innovative ways to be able to give our 4-H’ers a positive experience,” Yoder said.

Yoder says that creativity and tenacity have led members like Young in important life lessons, something Young backs up.

“It’s helped me to learn a lot about what I’m passionate in, and explore those areas more,” Young said.

And that allows students like Young to look forward to what comes next.

“Even though we might not be able to bring all those things into play, there’s still so much that you can learn throughout the rest of the year and behind the scenes,” Young said.

Even if it may not have been the ending they expected, it may prove to be an ending worthwhile.

