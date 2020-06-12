Advertisement

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Trader Peter Mancuso prepares for the day's trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed another bumpy day with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Friday, a day after dropping nearly 6%. The volatility interrupted what had been a dramatic rally for the market over the past three weeks. Stocks turned wobbly this week as investors re-evaluated their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic.

Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, meaning investors were a bit more willing to take on risk again a day after the heavy market rout.

