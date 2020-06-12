University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center asking for donations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Blood centers in Eastern Iowa are seeing the impact of blood shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, University of Iowa Health Care says it’s in critical need of donations of all blood types, as the low blood supply could impact those in need of surgery and other procedures.

With this need in mind, the University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center is asking for donations and providing a safe environment for donors.

The safety measures in place include: required face coverings, health screenings, enhanced cleaning and sanitization of surfaces, and more.

To maintain social distancing measures, donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving to make a donation.

Visit uihc.org/degowin and clicking “Start Your Donation Today," to make an appointment

University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center is also highlighting its upcoming blood drives, that will be held at UI Old Museum of Art on 150 North Riverside Drive, Iowa City:

June 12 - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 16 - 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

June 18 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 24 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 25 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 30 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 1 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

