Trump spars with Seattle Mayor over ‘Autonomous Zone’

(CNN) - A feud between President Trump and some of Seattle’s top leaders is heating up. They’re at odds over how protesters in the city are being handled.

This as the president says work on an executive order for policing standards is being finalized.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best openly criticized city leaders in a video addressed to members of the department, after she says they evacuated the third precinct building in the city’s Capitol Hill district.

The area around the precinct is occupied by protesters angry over the death of George Floyd. Some calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

“Ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure,” Best said. "I’m angry about how this all came about.”

President Trump called the protesters “domestic terrorists,” tweeting to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday.

“Take Back your city NOW," President Trump tweeted. "If you don’t do it, I will.”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

The mayor fired back.

“We do not need anyone, including the president, to try to sow further divide, further distrust and misinformation," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. "The threat to invade Seattle, to divide and incite violence in our city is not only unwelcome, it would be illegal.”

Meanwhile, at a roundtable event in Dallas, the president outlined a plan to address rising concerns over policing.

“We’re working to finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current, professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation," Trump said.

