Sunny to partly cloudy sky is a great forecast for the weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall a great weekend of weather ahead. A cold front backs its way across the state from east to the west tonight into Saturday. Cooler weather behind this front will be felt for the upcoming weekend. Highs stay in the low to middle 70s. Along the front, more clouds are expected and a few sprinkles or even a light shower is possible. The majority of us stay dry, however. Warmth builds next week push highs near 90s by Tuesday. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

