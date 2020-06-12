Advertisement

Study says masks most effective in reducing COVID-19 spread

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks seem to be the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to new studies.

Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place.

The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9. In New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections between April 17 and May 9.

A modelling study from the U.K. also reached similar conclusions.

“When face masks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number, Re, can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said.

Scientists say face coverings block aerosols and droplets to prevent airborne transmissions of the virus. Although social distancing, isolation and hand sanitizing can minimize contact transmission, they don’t protect against airborne transmission.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1M in pension benefits even if convicted

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.

News

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March.

News

Landline 911 services down in Delaware County, use cell phones instead

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Delaware County Emergency said its facing technical difficulties with its landline 911 services.

News

Cedar Rapids Transit service to increase capacity June 15

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids Transit service said it will increase bus capacity from 10 people to 15 people per bus.

News

COVID-19 Update: now more than 14,000 recoveries in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state is reporting 381 more confirmed cases COVID-19 and three more deaths related to the virus over the last 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Hollywood shows face backlash amid protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Demonstrators across the country continue to protest against police brutality have sparked criticism of TV shows that glorify law enforcement.

News

More businesses can reopen Friday as 50% capacity restriction lifts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Businesses in Iowa can reopen at full capacity Friday following Gov. Reynolds’ most recent proclamation.

News

Downplaying virus risk, Trump gets back to business as usual

Updated: 2 hours ago
At the White House, aides now routinely flout internal rules requiring face masks. The president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies. And he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.

News

International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings.”

News

Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition tech to police

Updated: 3 hours ago
Microsoft is the latest company refusing to sell facial recognition technology to police until federal regulations are put into place.