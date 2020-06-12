Advertisement

Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect

Matthew Rose, left, and Michael Carr, of Santa Cruz County hold posters of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, as they join others outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner's Office to pay their respects in Santa Cruz, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at a hospital. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)
Matthew Rose, left, and Michael Carr, of Santa Cruz County hold posters of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, as they join others outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner's Office to pay their respects in Santa Cruz, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at a hospital. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)(Martha Mendoza | AP)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier.

Scores of police officers have been searching for Mason James Lira since early Wednesday when authorities said he opened fire on the Paso Robles police station on California’s Central Coast and then shot a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy in the face. The deputy is in serious condition.

Lira was located around 3 p.m. Thursday and a police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Later, after a second shootout, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said several officers were wounded and the suspect was in custody.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

Dubuque County

Dubuque pharmacy debuts as COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque is now testing people for coronavirus for free.

News

New testing site in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
People looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque now have another option for a testing site.

News

Protesters are back in Coralville tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
That protest started in Iowa City earlier this afternoon, after organizers said the city council did not meet their demands.

Latest News

News

Police have conversation with community in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
The newly sworn-in police chief in Waterloo has been active, even marching with protesters and serving up meals in the park this evening.

Johnson County

Protesters march through Iowa City, Coralville; I-80 briefly closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters have been marching through Iowa City and Coralville Thursday afternoon.

Linn County

Local bar owners keeping safety a priority as 50% capacity restriction lifts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
On Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to operate under 50 percent capacity. Governor Reynolds announced the restriction would be lifted yesterday but some bars owners say that won't have much of an effect on their operations.

Linn County

Longtime firefighter in Ely honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, people gathered together to honor the memory of a longtime Ely firefighter.

Iowa

Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

News

Firefighter honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. 500pm newscast recording