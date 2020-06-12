Advertisement

Saturday brings a small shower chance, but most will be dry

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is the general theme over the next few days.

Today will be just as sunny as yesterday but less breezy as highs climb to the lower to middle 80s. Cooler air sneaks in from the northeast this weekend, dropping highs down into the 70s. This comes with a partly cloudy sky and low humidity. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower late tonight into Saturday, mainly over northern Iowa. If any do develop, they won’t affect much of the area - most of us should be dry.

Another small chance of a shower comes Monday as warmer air spreads back into the state. We should see highs in the 80s from Tuesday onward, and may get to around 90 on Wednesday. It’ll also be more humid next week.

