Advertisement

Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition tech to police

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is the latest company refusing to sell facial recognition technology to police until federal regulations are put into place.

The announcement comes after IBM and Amazon announced they are limiting plans to sell the tech.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has put a spotlight on police reform.

Last year, a federal study by the national institute of standards and technology showed facial recognition algorithms frequently misidentify minorities and people of color.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said legislation on facial recognition should be firmly grounded in human rights.

The company put a one-year hold on sales of its facial recognition technology to law enforcement, in hopes of giving congress time to act.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downplaying virus risk, Trump gets back to business as usual

Updated: 9 minutes ago
At the White House, aides now routinely flout internal rules requiring face masks. The president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies. And he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.

News

International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings.”

News

Trump spars with Seattle Mayor over ‘Autonomous Zone’

Updated: 1 hour ago
A feud between President Trump and some of Seattle’s top leaders is heating up. They’re at odds over how protesters in the city are being handled.

News

Houston bar heavily damaged in early morning explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston, but there are no immediate reports of injuries.

Latest News

News

Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Survivors of COVID-19 are donating their blood plasma in droves in hopes it helps other patients recover from the coronavirus. And while the jury’s still out, now scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place.

News

’Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

News

Iowa’s Ride director quits before inaugural ride

Updated: 2 hours ago
The director of Iowa’s Ride says he is leaving for Arizona.

News

Rise in alcohol sales during coronavirus has some concerned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
A new study suggests people may be coping with the coronavirus by drinking. Nielsen research reported a 27% spike in alcohol sales since March. Iowa has reported similar spikes.

News

Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Belgium’s King Leopold II.

News

Experts: Police ‘woefully undertrained’ in use of force

Updated: 3 hours ago
With calls for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force, leaving them unprepared to handle tense situations.