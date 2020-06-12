Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah and Oregon have hit the pause button, putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. But there is no turning back in such states as Texas, California, Arkansas and Arizona despite flashing warning signs there, too. One by one, states are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. And many governors are coming down on the side of jobs, even though an Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.

Iowa DOT closes 2 garages after exposure to infected worker

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has temporarily closed two maintenance garages after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus after having contact with two dozen colleagues.Spokeswoman Andrea Henry says the garages in Jefferson and Boone were closed Wednesday after all 24 employees who work at them were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. Crews in both garages were working together on projects and had exposure to an infected employee. Their work will be picked up by other crews in the area during the closures.

Iowa buys 1 million non-medical masks from GOP donor's firm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has purchased 1 million face masks through a Republican campaign vendor that will be used by some health care workers despite labels that warn they aren’t intended for medical purposes or hospitals. Iowa’s executive branch last month agreed to buy the reusable cotton masks from Competitive Edge, Inc. for $1.07 apiece. The $1.32 million contract was awarded to bolster the state’s personal protective equipment supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was Iowa’s fourth emergency purchase order with the Des Moines company owned by David Greenspon, a GOP donor whose firm has long sold promotional items to Republican campaigns.

Police say western Iowa man killed central Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a central Omaha shooting as a western Iowa resident. Omaha police say 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex by officers who were called there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting. Police say they are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting. but no arrests had been reported by late Friday morning.

Meatpacking rebounds but high prices and backlogs to persist

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meat production has rebounded from its low point during the coronavirus pandemic when dozens of plants were closed, but experts say consumer prices are likely to remain high. They also say it will take months to work through the backlog of millions of pigs and cattle that was created this spring, creating headaches for producers. The U.S. Agriculture Department says beef, pork and poultry plants were operating at more than 95% of last year's levels earlier this week. That was up from about 60% in April at the height of plant closures and slowdowns at the height of the plant closures and slowdowns.

Regulators back off major price increase for liquor in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The government agency that regulates liquor sales in Iowa says it has backed off a major price increase for some products that it proposed to reduce heavy drinking.Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division spokesman Tyler Ackerson confirmed that distributors were notified last week of a price increase that was planned for July 1.But he said the notice created negative “feedback from suppliers and other stakeholders” and that the agency has dropped the plan indefinitely.Ackerson said distributors were concerned about the economic impact, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. The planned increase had already been delayed from May 1 to July 1.