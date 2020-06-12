Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STOCKPILE

Iowa buys 1 million non-medical masks from GOP donor's firm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has purchased 1 million face masks through a Republican campaign vendor that will be used by some health care workers despite labels that warn they aren’t intended for medical purposes or hospitals. Iowa’s executive branch last month agreed to buy the reusable cotton masks from Competitive Edge, Inc. for $1.07 apiece. The $1.32 million contract was awarded to bolster the state’s personal protective equipment supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was Iowa’s fourth emergency purchase order with the Des Moines company owned by David Greenspon, a GOP donor whose firm has long sold promotional items to Republican campaigns.

OMAHA HOMICIDE

Police say western Iowa man killed central Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a central Omaha shooting as a western Iowa resident. Omaha police say 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex by officers who were called there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting. Police say they are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting. but no arrests had been reported by late Friday morning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PROCESSING

Meatpacking rebounds but high prices and backlogs to persist

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meat production has rebounded from its low point during the coronavirus pandemic when dozens of plants were closed, but experts say consumer prices are likely to remain high. They also say it will take months to work through the backlog of millions of pigs and cattle that was created this spring, creating headaches for producers. The U.S. Agriculture Department says beef, pork and poultry plants were operating at more than 95% of last year's levels earlier this week. That was up from about 60% in April at the height of plant closures and slowdowns at the height of the plant closures and slowdowns.

IOWA LIQUOR-PRICE INCREASE

Regulators back off major price increase for liquor in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The government agency that regulates liquor sales in Iowa says it has backed off a major price increase for some products that it proposed to reduce heavy drinking.Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division spokesman Tyler Ackerson confirmed that distributors were notified last week of a price increase that was planned for July 1.But he said the notice created negative “feedback from suppliers and other stakeholders” and that the agency has dropped the plan indefinitely.Ackerson said distributors were concerned about the economic impact, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. The planned increase had already been delayed from May 1 to July 1.

XGR-IOWA LEGISLATURE-RACIAL JUSTICE

Iowa lawmakers unanimously OK bill limiting police actions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has swiftly passed a bill that responds to the demands of protesters marching against racial injustice, including restrictions on officers using choke holds and making it more difficult for problem officers to move to other departments. The bill surfaced Thursday and was debated simultaneously in the House and Senate before passing both chambers unanimously. Gov. Kim Reynolds watched the debate and vote in the House and then watched the Senate finish debate and vote.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA-VENTILATORS

Iowa buying 500 ventilators as second wave of virus looms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The State of Iowa is moving ahead with a $10.3 million purchase to stockpile ventilators for coronavirus patients, even as demand for the breathing machines has dropped and 767 are currently available at hospitals statewide. The head of a distribution company hired to supply ventilators to the state says the decision to buy now is smart because new waves of the virus could still potentially overwhelm hospitals in the coming months. Records show that on March 30, Iowa's executive branch signed a contract to purchase 500 ventilators for $10.3 million. About 2 ½ months later, a spokeswoman says Iowa has only received five of them and expects to receive the rest over the next several months as production ramps up.