Kernels plan Fourth of July Fireworks in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Freeedom Festival calling off fireworks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have stepped up to ensure there will be fireworks on the Fourth of July in Cedar Rapids.

The minor league team announced plans for a “Home Plate Bash” on the Fourth of July, featuring live music, ballpark food and, of course, fireworks at dusk. Tickets are $10 a piece or $50 to reserve a table of 4. Season ticket holders will have first dibs on tickets until June 18th. Public ticket sales open the next day with limited seating to follow distancing rules.

The Kernels say they will have markings to keep people socially distanced and are asking people to wear masks whenever possible. All employees will wear masks and be sanitizing areas frequently.

The Kernels are still waiting to see when or even if the team will be able to play baseball this season.

Other answers from the Kernels website:

All seating for this event is reserved.

Because of social distancing, there are no aisle seats available in any section.

Kids 3 and under are free if they sit on a parent’s lap. If they need a seat, then they will need a ticket.

Seating for this event will be limited (Stadium Capacity will be around 1,500 tickets).

No groups bigger than 10 people may sit together. (However, we could break up the group and seat them close to each other in the seating bowl).

Tickets are NOT available for sale online.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but the food and drink menu will be limited and differ from a regular Kernels game. Hot Corner, ice cream, shaved ice, La Cantina/Hacienda Mexican cart, and State Fair will be closed.

Inflatables and kids’ games will NOT be open.

No running of the bases or access to the field.

