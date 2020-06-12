Advertisement

June has been warm and wet

(KCRG)
By Kaj O'Mara and Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - So far, meteorological summer has gone as you’d think it would: warm with multiple rounds of storms.

Through the first 11 days of June, the average temperature ran 6.5 degrees above normal in Cedar Rapids. The official rainfall total at the airport was 2.78”, about an inch above normal. Isolated areas were around three inches above normal for this time of the month.

Dubuque’s average temperature was running 7.1 degrees above normal and had 2.58”, just a little under an inch above normal.

In Iowa City, the June 1 through 11 was 5.3 degrees above normal. The 4.12” of rain was 2.50” above normal.

Waterloo has been quite warm, running 8.5 degrees above normal! Rainfall was just a shade under three inches, which is 1.20” above normal.

June is traditionally our wettest month in eastern Iowa. While the wetness isn’t unexpected, it’ll be nice to have some more dry hours this weekend.

