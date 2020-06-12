Advertisement

Johnson County’s Juneteenth event goes virtual

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County has canceled its in-person Juneteenth event due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the African American Museum of Iowa will host a week long, virtual Juneteenth celebration starting June 15.

Events are free and open to the public and will include a trivia fundraiser, stage performances, how-to and demonstration videos, and more.

You can tune in to the events at blackiowa.org/juneteenth

The virtual celebration is co-sponsored by Johnson County and the city of Iowa City.

